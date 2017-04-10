NC Senate confirms 3 more of governor's agency heads
The Republican-run state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved three more of Cooper's choices to run the state environment, commerce and cultural resources departments. The Senate cleared Michael Regan to head the Department of Environmental Quality.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
