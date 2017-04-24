N.C. bill would ditch shoreline buffer that protects the Catawba River and its lakes
Environmentalists reacted with outrage after the N.C. Senate passed a bill late Monday that would eliminate the 50-foot shoreline buffer that protects the Catawba River and its lakes from runoff and stream bank erosion. The bill also would prevent local municipalities from enacting buffer protections on streams.
