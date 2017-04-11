Mountain Dew Spill Creates Environmen...

Mountain Dew Spill Creates Environmental Concern

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Mountain Dew spill at a Pepsi bottling plant in Howell, Michigan, last month created a "huge foaming event" and an environmental concern, the Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported Monday. Carla Davidson, a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality analyst, told the newspaper that 7,200 gallons of Mountain Dew syrup spilled after a tank ruptured, sending the product through a floor drain and into the plant's internal sewer system on March 10. "A spill of this magnitude is highly unusual," Davidson told the Daily Press & Argus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 280,228,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC