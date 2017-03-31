Moon Capital Management, LLC Buys Ame...

Moon Capital Management, LLC Buys American International Group, McKesson, Twenty-First Century ...

Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Moon Capital Management, LLC buys American International Group, McKesson, Twenty-First Century Fox, CVS Health, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Liberty Global PLC, Brookfield Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, 3M Co, Wells Fargo, sells Team Health Holdings, Waste Management, Apple, Pfizer, Microsoft during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moon Capital Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Moon Capital Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

