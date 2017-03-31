Moon Capital Management, LLC Buys American International Group, McKesson, Twenty-First Century ...
Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Moon Capital Management, LLC buys American International Group, McKesson, Twenty-First Century Fox, CVS Health, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Liberty Global PLC, Brookfield Asset Management, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, 3M Co, Wells Fargo, sells Team Health Holdings, Waste Management, Apple, Pfizer, Microsoft during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moon Capital Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Moon Capital Management, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC