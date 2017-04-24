Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.251 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc.
Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,830 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period.
Waste Management Discussions
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
