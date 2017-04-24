MDEQ lifts water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach.
Only one section of the Mississippi Sound remains under a water contact advisory. Wednesday afternoon the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality lifted the water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.
