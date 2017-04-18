Landauer Inc (LDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock. According to Zacks, "Landauer Inc. is the world's leading provider of analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC