Kansas Responds To Mayor Beutler's Letter About Smoke

Health officials in the State of Kansas have responded to a mid-April letter sent by Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler, regarding smoke from controlled burns in the Flint Hills region filtering into Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. The two-page letter from Kansas Department of Health and Environment division director John Mitchell says they are "aware of the potential health effects associated with smoke generated by the prescribed fires in the wildlands of the Flint Hills and surroundings areas."

