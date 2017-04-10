Inspection finds environmental concerns with Botetourt construction site
State environmental regulators are raising concerns about a lack of erosion control at the construction site of an industrial shell building in Botetourt County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC