iAB Financial Bank Buys VF, Vanguard Large-Cap ETF - DNQ, Starbucks, Sells Ventas, Target, ...
Fort Wayne, IN, based Investment company iAB Financial Bank buys VF, Vanguard Large-Cap ETF - DNQ, Starbucks, Cognizant Technology Solutions, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary, Stericycle, Mylan NV, Celgene, T. Rowe Price Group, sells Ventas, Target, Lincoln National, Darden Restaurants, The Mosaic Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, iAB Financial Bank. As of 2017-03-31, iAB Financial Bank owns 133 stocks with a total value of $192 million.
