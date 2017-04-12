Hundreds attend DEQ hearing on Nestle water pumping permit

It's a controversial topic that's been debated for months: Should Nestle be able to increase the amount of water they pull from Osceola County to 400 gallons a minute? The Department of Environmental Quality received more than 50,000 comments on the issue, and on Wednesday, hundreds of people showed up to a public hearing at Ferris State University to voice their opinions. Supporters of Nestle say the increase in pumping water would bring jobs, while those against it say it's no different than a pipeline that would take water outside the state.

