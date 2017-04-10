Hearing set over LR landfill's tainting of groundwater
A Little Rock landfill that faced public criticism several years ago for odors is the subject of corrective action for contaminating groundwater in the city. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 18 at the department's headquarters in North Little Rock before determining what the corrective action will be.
