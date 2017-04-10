Hearing set over LR landfill's tainti...

Hearing set over LR landfill's tainting of groundwater

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A Little Rock landfill that faced public criticism several years ago for odors is the subject of corrective action for contaminating groundwater in the city. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 18 at the department's headquarters in North Little Rock before determining what the corrective action will be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,206,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC