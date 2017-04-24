DEQ bracing for Nestle permit lawsuit
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality director Heidi Grether knows that her agency is caught between a well and a hard place. The agency is reviewing a controversial permit request by Nestle Waters North America to increase the volume of water it pumps from a mid-Michigan well and Grether said whatever decision the DEQ makes is likely to be contested in court.
