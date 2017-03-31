Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys iShares US Preferred Stock, Exxon Mobil, Whiting ...

Sheridan, WY, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management LLC buys iShares US Preferred Stock, Exxon Mobil, Whiting Petroleum, New Residential Investment, Enbridge Energy Partners LP, SM Energy Co, Micron Technology, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners, MasTec, Casella Waste Systems, sells Nike, Gilead Sciences, Celgene, Starbucks, Core-Mark Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management LLC . As of 2017-03-31, Cypress Capital Management LLC owns 254 stocks with a total value of $80 million.

