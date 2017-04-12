Crews still cleaning up medical waste...

Crews still cleaning up medical waste after Petersburg building explosion

11 hrs ago

Cleanup continues at a medical waste services building in Petersburg, where an explosion caused the building to partially collapse last month. Two weeks later, part of the building is still unsafe for investigators who are still trying to figure out what exactly happened that day.

