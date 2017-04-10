City rescinds boil water notice

The city has lifted the boil water notice it issued late Wednesday morning after a power failure at the treatment plant in Swinney Switch shut down the operation. "On April 12th, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Beeville public water system, PWS0130001, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

