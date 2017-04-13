Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) See...

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Casella Waste Systems Inc. saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,069 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 202,662 shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,440 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC