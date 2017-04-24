Casella, DEP formalize agreement for new water line in Charlton
The towns of Southbridge and Charlton, along with Southbridge landfill operator Casella Waste Systems and the state Department of Environmental Protection on Wednesday signed an administrative consent order that calls for Casella and the state to each pay up to $5 million for a water line from Southbridge to a Charlton neighborhood with contaminated private wells.
