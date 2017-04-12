Buda discharge permit draws ire

Buda discharge permit draws ire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Free Press

Concerns are growing over a proposed update to a permit that could allow Buda to discharge 1.5 million gallons of treated effluent into a tributary that flows into an area reservoir. Those issues came up March 21 as 15 to 20 private property owners relayed their opinions during a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality public meeting on the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb '17 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,665 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC