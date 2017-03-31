Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Signet Jewelers, Enbridge, Shiloh Industries, Sells ...

Portland, OR, based Investment company Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC buys Signet Jewelers, Enbridge, Shiloh Industries, iShares US Preferred Stock, Radisys, sells Republic Services, Vanguard Mega Cap, Ferrari NV, Ventas, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

