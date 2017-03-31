Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Signet Jewelers, Enbridge, Shiloh Industries, Sells ...
Portland, OR, based Investment company Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC buys Signet Jewelers, Enbridge, Shiloh Industries, iShares US Preferred Stock, Radisys, sells Republic Services, Vanguard Mega Cap, Ferrari NV, Ventas, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Gradeorate Bond during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 228 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr 16
|Nre chat town
|15
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb '17
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC