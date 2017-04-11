April 11: Pepsi mops up a unusuala Mo...

April 11: Pepsi mops up a unusuala Mountain Dew spill

Some 7,200 gallons of concentrated Mountain Dew syrup created a "huge foaming event" and generated environmental concerns after it went down the drain, literally, at the Pepsi bottling plant on Mason Road in Howell last month.

