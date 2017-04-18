After Station Closure, Dallas Fire-Re...

After Station Closure, Dallas Fire-Rescue Hunt for More Asbestos in Aging Buildings

Dallas Fire-Rescue announced its closure in early April after an inspection by the city revealed asbestos in the floor tiles. City officials claimed that it was a precautionary measure until further testing could be conducted and that a number of stations have been tested for asbestos issues.

