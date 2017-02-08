US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Stock Rating ...

US Ecology, Inc. (ECOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock. According to Zacks, "US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb 1 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC