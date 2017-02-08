United Services Automobile Associatio...

United Services Automobile Association Acquires 602 Shares of Stericycle, Inc.

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

