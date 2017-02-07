TRC Companies, Inc. TRC Client Wins P...

TRC Companies, Inc. TRC Client Wins Prestigious Award for Wisconsin...

TRC Companies, Inc . , a recognized leader in engineering, environmental consulting, and construction-management services, announced that SoCore Energy's development of 18-megawatts of solar energy for Dairyland Power Cooperative won a prestigious award.

