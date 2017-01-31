TRC Announces $250 Million Revolving Credit Facility
The new, five-year facility will support the Company's general working capital needs and growth initiatives and replaces the existing facility, which was set to expire in November 2020. "This new facility increases our total borrowing capacity by $75 million, which will support our five-year growth strategy, including both organic and acquisition-related initiatives," said Chairmain and Chief Executive Officer Chris Vincze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|Jan 6
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC