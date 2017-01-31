TRC Announces $250 Million Revolving ...

TRC Announces $250 Million Revolving Credit Facility

The new, five-year facility will support the Company's general working capital needs and growth initiatives and replaces the existing facility, which was set to expire in November 2020. "This new facility increases our total borrowing capacity by $75 million, which will support our five-year growth strategy, including both organic and acquisition-related initiatives," said Chairmain and Chief Executive Officer Chris Vincze.

