TCEQ issues more than $1.1m in fines

TCEQ issues more than $1.1m in fines

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it has approved fines against more than 100 regulated entities totaling more than $1.1 million for violations of state environmental regulations. Fines were issued for two violations of air quality, one at the Edwards Aquifer, one industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharges, two multimedia, one municipal solid waste, seven municipal wastewater discharges, ten petroleum storage tanks, three public water systems and four for water quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Wed dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution Jan 6 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC