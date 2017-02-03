Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA
Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Stericycle, Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,910 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period.
