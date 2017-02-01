Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 584,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,383,000.
