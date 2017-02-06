Geneva 73, V8, based Investment company Pictet North America Advisors SA buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, PowerShares BuyBack Achievers Portfolio, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Montreal, Citigroup, iShares MSCI EAFE, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, iShares Russell 2000, Microsoft, Stericycle, sells iShares National Muni Bond, iShares MSCI China ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Chipotle Mexican Grill, AbbVie during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pictet North America Advisors SA. As of 2016-12-31, Pictet North America Advisors SA owns 98 stocks with a total value of $452 million.

