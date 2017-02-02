Order targets PB demolitions

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has issued a consent administrative order against the city of Pine Bluff over its parolee- and prison-labor demolition program that was shut down last year, stipulating that the city must follow certain rules or be fined. The city will have to pay $12,000 if it violates the rules in future demolition projects, City Attorney Althea Hadden-Scott said.

