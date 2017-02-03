Order Issued to Protect Workers in Pi...

Order Issued to Protect Workers in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Projects

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has issued a consent administrative order against the city of Pine Bluff and its parolee- and prison-labor demolition program that was shut down last year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the city will have to pay a fine of $12,000 if it doesn't follow the order's rules in future demolition projects.

