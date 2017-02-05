NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 150 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb 1
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC