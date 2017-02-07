Municipal Employees' Retirement Syste...

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan Buys Civitas Solutions, Waste Management, ...

Investment company Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan buys Civitas Solutions, Waste Management, Lamb Weston Holdings, Qualcomm, Charter Communications, Allstate, Nobilis Health, Leidos Holdings, Eli Lilly and Co, Torchmark, sells Mettler-Toledo International, The Cooper, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Ingram Micro, RadNet during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan. As of 2016-12-31, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan owns 1685 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion.

Chicago, IL

