Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC Buys Rio Tinto PLC, Caterpillar, Canadian Pacific ...
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC buys Rio Tinto PLC, Caterpillar, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Stericycle, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
