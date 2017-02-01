Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grou...

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC buys Rio Tinto PLC, Caterpillar, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Stericycle, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

