Michigan has online source for E. coli contamination info
An interactive mapping tool produced by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will provide up-to-date information about E. coli bacteria levels in rivers and lakes and on beaches. Testing shows E. coli levels are above established standards in 196 locations around the state.
