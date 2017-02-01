MDEQ issues water contact advisory fo...

MDEQ issues water contact advisory for Indian Creek and Steen Creek in Rankin County

8 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water contact advisory Wednesday for two creeks in the City of Florence area in Rankin County. An advisory is issued for a segment of Indian Creek from its intersection with Highway 469 east of Florence to where it flows into Steen Creek.

