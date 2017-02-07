Lake Michigan sand mine needs additio...

Lake Michigan sand mine needs additional permit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has renewed a controversial Ludington sand mine permit for another five years, but the company owners must now also obtain an inland lake and streams permit to continue pulling Lake Michigan sand from a dredge pond. The Part 637 sand dune mining permit for Sargent Sand Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb 1 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC