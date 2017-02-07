IMS Capital Management Buys Arconic, Wells Fargo, Stericycle, Sells Umpqua Holdings, Dollar ...
Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management buys Arconic, Wells Fargo, Stericycle, BorgWarner, Ford Motor Co, Genuine Parts Co, Wal-Mart Stores, Perrigo Co PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Patterson, sells Umpqua Holdings, Dollar Tree, H&R Block, AutoZone, Welltower during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2016-12-31, IMS Capital Management owns 133 stocks with a total value of $92 million.
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I hate sewage treatment operators.
|Feb 1
|dirtywatergoddess
|1
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan 16
|Canada
|1
|How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
