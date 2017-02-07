Hall Capital Management Co Inc Buys Welltower, Waste Management, Realtyome, Sells Wells Fargo, ...

Investment company Hall Capital Management Co Inc buys Welltower, Waste Management, Realtyome, Exxon Mobil, BB&T, 3M Co, JPMorgan Chase, General Electric Co, AT&T, United Technologies, sells Wells Fargo, CVS Health, Costco Wholesale, Stericycle, Royal Dutch Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2016-12-31, Hall Capital Management Co Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

