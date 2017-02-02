FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Clean Ha...

FY2016 Earnings Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp

KeyCorp raised their FY2016 earnings estimates for Clean Harbors in a research note issued on Monday. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

