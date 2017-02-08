Discharge permit meets criteria for reuse
Preliminary findings from Austin's evaluation of Dripping Springs' Texas Commission on Environmental Quality draft permit shows the city "meets the criteria" for its beneficial reuse program. The city of Austin evaluated "potential impacts on the qualify of water in Onion Creek" in its review of DS's TCEQ permit request and beneficial reuse program, according to a press release sent out late Tuesday.
