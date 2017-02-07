Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stericycle, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cerner, McKesson, SPDR S&P 500, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond, iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Arthur J. Gallagher, sells Gilead Sciences, Johnson Controls International PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion.

