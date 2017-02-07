Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc ...

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stericycle, Teva ...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Stericycle, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Cerner, McKesson, SPDR S&P 500, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond, iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Arthur J. Gallagher, sells Gilead Sciences, Johnson Controls International PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Oaktree Capital Group LLC, BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 274 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb 1 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC