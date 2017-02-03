Casella landfill outreach for expansi...

Casella landfill outreach for expansion upsets Southbridge residents

SOUTHBRIDGE – Casella Waste Systems' aggressive outreach in its efforts to expand the landfill it operates here on Barefoot Road has upset some residents. Casella is seeking approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection to expand the landfill to five adjacent parcels totaling 19.17 acres, and build new landfill cells on top of existing cells.

