Arizona Tests for Lead in School Drinking Water Reveal Elevated Levels
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced at the end of January that it would commence a statewide screening program for the presence of lead in school drinking water. The agency declared that its initiative was intended to be proactive and ultimately to identify whether school drinking water contains lead at levels of concern for children's health in order that impacted school districts could respond to any identified concerns.
