Arizona Tests for Lead in School Drin...

Arizona Tests for Lead in School Drinking Water Reveal Elevated Levels

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced at the end of January that it would commence a statewide screening program for the presence of lead in school drinking water. The agency declared that its initiative was intended to be proactive and ultimately to identify whether school drinking water contains lead at levels of concern for children's health in order that impacted school districts could respond to any identified concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waste Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate sewage treatment operators. Feb 1 dirtywatergoddess 1
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan 16 Canada 1
How to Dispose Waste pollution (Aug '16) Jan '17 megoski 2
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16) Mar '16 iliketrash 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Waste Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waste Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC