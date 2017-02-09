American Capital Management Inc Buys Tivity Health, Cynosure, Gigamon, Sells Cepheid, ...

New York, NY, based Investment company American Capital Management Inc buys Tivity Health, Cynosure, Gigamon, CyberArk Software, comScore, Fortinet, SPDR S&P 500, Stericycle, AT&T, Johnson & Johnson, sells Cepheid, FleetMatics Group PLC, Actuant, Quaker Chemical, iShares Global Tech during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Capital Management Inc. As of 2016-12-31, American Capital Management Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

