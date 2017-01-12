Yokohama's zinc levels exceed limits
In this 2014 Dispatch file photo, construction continues at the Yokohama Tire Manufacturing plant in West Point. Photo by: Dispatch file photo Yokohama's tire manufacturing operation in West Point is asking the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to modify its wastewater pretreatment permit to allow for more zinc discharge.
