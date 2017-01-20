Yenda winery scores touchdown

Yenda winery scores touchdown

From humble beginnings to a seat at the Super Bowl, how Yenda's Casella Family Brands secured Yellowtail a slot in the Holy Grail of advertising Yenda's own Casella Family Brands has scored a significant touchdown, securing a spot in the Holy Grail of advertising - half-time at the American Super Bowl. The bright lights of Houston, Texas and the Super Bowl are a long way from the humble origins of the once small Yenda winery, with ads priced at $5 million per 30 second time slot regularly featuring international names like Snickers and Mercedes-Benz.

