World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc.
World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc. by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.
