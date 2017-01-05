West Travis County Public Utility Agency sign
A Travis County public utility is facing thousands of dollars in fines for environmental violations, including the release of nearly two mil Neighbors of Zoe's Safe Place say the North Austin boarding home's residents are a nuisance, and they are disrupting business, according a l BEE CAVE, Texas - A Travis County public utility is facing thousands of dollars in fines for environmental violations that included the release of nearly two million gallons of treated wastewater into the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve last year, according to records obtained by KXAN. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality proposed the $10,000 penalty against the West Travis County Public Utility Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Waste Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Dispose Waste pollution
|1 hr
|megoski
|2
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Give feedback on waste routing software ($25 gi... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|iliketrash
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Need Ideas with wood work. (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waste Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC